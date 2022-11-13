Piper Sandler Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PSX opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

