Piper Sandler Trims CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Target Price to $11.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

