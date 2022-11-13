Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $67.81 million and $188,430.39 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00244290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00090793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,570,649 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

