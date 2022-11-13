Polygon Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00005375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and approximately $633.09 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002535 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00587155 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.74 or 0.30563044 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
