Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Reaches $4.70 on Exchanges

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $54.65 million and $6,470.14 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00028934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

