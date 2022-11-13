Populous Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $172,825.53 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00579768 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,021.31 or 0.30199199 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,786,978,276.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

