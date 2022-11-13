Populous Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $191,688.66 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $191,688.66 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

