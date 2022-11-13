PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177.25 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $405,229.89 and approximately $177.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00350502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001075 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018631 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.