PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,204 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 4.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $131,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCH opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

