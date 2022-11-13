Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 193,475 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $195,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.