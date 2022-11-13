Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $316,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

