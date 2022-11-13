Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $240.09 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of AON worth $240,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

