Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $328.13 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $328,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,241,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 66,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

