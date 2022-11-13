Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $377.65 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,408 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of S&P Global worth $377,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

