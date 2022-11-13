Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of MSCI worth $218,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $512.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.53. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

