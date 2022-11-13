Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $43.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,069,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,362 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

