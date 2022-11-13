Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.00 million-$785.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.93 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.02 EPS.
Progyny Trading Up 0.9 %
PGNY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,023,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.