Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.00 million-$785.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.93 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 0.9 %

PGNY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,023,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,793 shares of company stock worth $12,368,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

