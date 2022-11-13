Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

