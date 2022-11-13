Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 557,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $72,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 154.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 409,548 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,554,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.