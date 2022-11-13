Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $406.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,862. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

