Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.49. 6,911,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

