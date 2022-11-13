Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 77.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

