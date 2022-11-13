PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in October

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 140 to CHF 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

PSPSF stock remained flat at $98.20 during trading on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

Featured Stories

