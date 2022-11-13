Pundi X (New) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.59 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $92.59 million and $7.85 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37423122 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $11,836,029.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

