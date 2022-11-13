Qtron Investments LLC Invests $529,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,506.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,550.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,464.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.