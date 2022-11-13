Qtron Investments LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 158.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 707,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433,937 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,404,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

