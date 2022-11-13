Qtron Investments LLC Takes $366,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after buying an additional 1,038,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

