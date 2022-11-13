Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.29 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Qtum has a market cap of $212.46 million and $25.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00012238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.39 or 0.07441938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,410,134 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

