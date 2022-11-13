Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.26 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00011925 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $201.07 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.53 or 0.07366267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00034084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00023305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,410,808 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.