Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $3,469,626 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

