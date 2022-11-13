Quantstamp Market Cap Hits $9.78 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $102,933.53 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

