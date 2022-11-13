Raymond James Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

