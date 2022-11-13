Raymond James Lowers Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$2.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Conifex Timber from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

