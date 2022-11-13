Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.92

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.92 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.31). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.34), with a volume of 53,332 shares traded.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.19), for a total value of £390,645.01 ($449,792.76).

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

