Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

