Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

