Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 11,175 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment



Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.



