Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 2.8% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Markel by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Markel by 32.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,287.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,248.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

