Relay Token (RELAY) Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $82.98 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00583657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.79 or 0.30401726 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,804,088,034.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

