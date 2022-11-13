Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 702 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $518.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

