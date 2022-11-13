Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,325 shares of company stock worth $18,947,806. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

