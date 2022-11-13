Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.