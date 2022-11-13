Reviewing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72% TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.55 TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -18.27

This table compares Vista Gold and TRX Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and TRX Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. TRX Gold has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.75%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than TRX Gold.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

