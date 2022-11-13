Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. 132,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,676. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

