Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. 132,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,676. Revival Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Revival Gold Company Profile
