Revlon (NYSE:REV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Revlon Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. Revlon has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Get Revlon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Revlon by 67.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the second quarter worth $150,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.