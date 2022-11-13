Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at KeyCorp

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 1,204.6% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Riskified by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.