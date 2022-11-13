Robert W. Baird Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $8.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVTS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 11.1 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 118.66%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.