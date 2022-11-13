Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,900 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

RYCEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 3,407,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

