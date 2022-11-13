Round Dollar (RD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,910.63 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $13.77 or 0.00083204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

