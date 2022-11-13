Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €100.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($165.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

FRA:ADS opened at €135.64 ($135.64) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($201.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

